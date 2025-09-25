Mariah Carey Gets Emotional During Vulnerable Discussion With SZA At Apple Music’s ‘Flowers’ Event

Mariah Carey appeared as the first guest on Apple Music’s new Flowers livestreamed series on Wednesday (September 24), where she was interviewed by SZA about her upcoming 16th studio album, Here for It All. During their heartfelt conversation, they discussed Carey’s secret late-’90s grunge album, Someone’s Ugly Daughter, her creative process, and her faith, which she expresses in the new gospel track, “Jesus I Do,” featuring the Clark Sisters. Carey revealed “Here for It All” is her favorite song on the album, and she named the album after the track because she “didn’t want people to pass it by.” She also shared touching memories of her late mother Patricia, recalling her mother’s career advice to say “when I make it” instead of “if,” which moved Carey to tears. The event also featured Carey playing exclusive snippets from the new record, which is released this Friday (September 26). (Rolling Stone)