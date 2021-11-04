Home » R&B News » Mariah Carey Hits Back At Texas Bar That Banned Her Christmas Music

Mariah Carey Hits Back At Texas Bar That Banned Her Christmas Music

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Mariah Carey posted online targeting a Texas bar after a photo surfaced on social media of a sign banning her music.

In all caps the sign noted that her classic hit, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” would not be allowed until after December 1st and then only once a night.

Mariah Carey jumped in on the action and posted a photo of herself from her 2015 Game of War commercial with the caption “Is this the war on Christmas I've heard about?" A lot of her followers joined in on the fun with their own posts.

The exact location of the bar is unknown, but the sign was posted on a jukebox in Dallas, Texas.

TL;DR:

Mariah Carey posted online targeting a Texas bar after a photo surfaced on social media of a sign banning her music.
She posted a photo of herself from her 2015 Game of War commercial with the caption “Is this the war on Christmas I've heard about?" A lot of her followers joined in on the fun with their own posts.

Related Articles

Hollywood Quick Hits: Wendy Williams & LaLa Anthony!
Gap Band Founder Ronnie Wilson Dies At 73
H.E.R., Chris Brown, Jazmine Sullivan And More Receive 2021 Soul Train Award Nominations
Doctors Instruct Queen Elizabeth To Rest at Home
R&B Snippets: Mariah Carey & Adele!
Jada Pinkett-Smith Opens Up About Her And Will Smith’s Sex Life