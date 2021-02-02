Mariah Carey Is Being Suied By Her Estranged Sister

PRPhotos.com

Mariah Carey’s estranged sister issuing her for $1.25 million, claiming that she suffered emotional distress from the singer’s allegation of abuse in her book, “The Meaning of Mariah.”

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Mariah's book alleges Alison Carey “gave her Valium, tried to pimp her out and threw a cup of boiling hot tea on her causing third-degree burns” when Mariah was 12. Alison disputes these allegations and claims Mariah hasn't provided any evidence to support them.

Alison also accused Mariah of making the false claims despite knowing that their mother subjected Alison to abuse including satanic rituals and sexual activity at a young age.