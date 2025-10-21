Mariah Carey Named 2026 MusiCares Person Of The Year

Mariah Carey has been named MusiCares 2026 Person of the Year, with a gala honoring her set to take place on January 30, 2026, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, two days before the Grammy Awards. Carey is being recognized for her decades-long musical impact as well as her philanthropic efforts, which includes providing relief to those affected by Hurricane Katrina and the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as founding Camp Mariah to help support underserved youth. The singer joins a prestigious list of past honorees that includes Grateful Dead, Jon Bon Jovi, Joni Mitchell, Dolly Parton, Tom Petty, and more. “We are honored to recognize Mariah Carey as this year’s MusiCares Person of the Year, a true creative force and once-in-a-generation talent,” said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy and MusiCares. “Her artistry and her voice have helped shape the sound of our times. We look forward to celebrating her remarkable career on this very special night.” (Variety)