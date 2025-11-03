Mariah Carey Officially Launches Holiday Season With “It’s Time” Video Featuring Billy Eichner

Mariah Carey officially kicked off the 2025 holiday season with a playful new ad in partnership with Sephora. The spot was released on Halloween to signify the transition from Spooky Season to Christmas, and it co-stars Billy Eichner as an overworked elf who steals Carey’s new holiday line of beauty products while threatening to cancel Christmas cheer over seasonal stress. The clip was directed by Joseph Kahn, and features Carey proclaiming, “Halloween slayed, but now … it’s time!” Eichner is eventually turned into an animated snowman as Carey saves the day, flying Santa’s sleigh above the rooftops as her iconic song, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” plays in the background. That modern holiday classic holds Carey’s personal record of 18 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, which includes four weeks atop the chart during the 2024 Christmas season. (Billboard)