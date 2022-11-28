Mariah Carey Opens Up About Being A Diva

Mariah Carey recently opened up to W about her reputation as a diva.

The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer says that her persona didn’t come about by accident.

She told the outlet, “Yes, I play into it. And yes, part of that is real. I can’t help it. Like, what do you do if you grew up with an opera singer for a mother, who went to Juilliard and made her debut at Lincoln Center? There’s just a certain amount that is going to emerge. So, yes, it’s just an affectation, and sometimes it’s purposely done, and sometimes it’s just, like, you know, a response.”

And, of course, The Queen of Christmas is also a diva about her favorite holiday.

She told the magazine, “I create my own Christmas moment. I mean, Santa Claus visits us. He comes with his reindeer. I am not exaggerating—this is the truth. By the way, before my kids were born, I did all the same types of things. That’s just how it is with me and Santa and the reindeer.”