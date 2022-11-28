Home » R&B News » Mariah Carey Opens Up About Being A Diva

Mariah Carey Opens Up About Being A Diva

Posted on

Mariah Carey recently opened up to W about her reputation as a diva.  

The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer says that her persona didn’t come about by accident. 

She told the outlet, “Yes, I play into it. And yes, part of that is real. I can’t help it. Like, what do you do if you grew up with an opera singer for a mother, who went to Juilliard and made her debut at Lincoln Center? There’s just a certain amount that is going to emerge. So, yes, it’s just an affectation, and sometimes it’s purposely done, and sometimes it’s just, like, you know, a response.”

And, of course, The Queen of Christmas is also a diva about her favorite holiday.  

She told the magazine, “I create my own Christmas moment. I mean, Santa Claus visits us. He comes with his reindeer. I am not exaggerating—this is the truth. By the way, before my kids were born, I did all the same types of things. That’s just how it is with me and Santa and the reindeer.”

Related Articles

NeNe Leakes’ Son Brentt Leaves Hospital Two Months After Having A Stroke
Beyonce’s Renaissance Named Top Album By A Female Artist In 2022
Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Are ‘Taking A Break’
Drew Barrymore Says Giving Up Alcohol Released Her From The ‘Torture Of Guilt And Dysfunction’
Shanquella Robinson’s Dad Believes Her Death Was A Set Up
Chris Hemsworth On Discovering He Has A Predisposition To Alzheimer’s