Mariah Carey Opens Up About Dating Derek Jeter

Mariah Carey has admitted that two her hit songs were about her fling with ex-MLB player Derek Jeter. In an interview with Vulture, MC said that her songs “The Roof” and “My All” were both about Jeter.

Mariah spoke about the first time she kissed Jeter was on top of his apartment building roof and it inspired her to write “The Roof.” When asked if she remembered that moment, she said, “Of course I do! I can never forget that moment,”

She continued, “I mean, it’s not like it was some intensely deep, intellectually stimulating — again, it was a great moment, and it happened in a divine way because it helped me get past living there, in Mottala’s house, under those rules and regulations.” She added, “Tommy Mottola was like this oppressive humidity.”