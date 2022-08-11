Mariah Carey Posts Touching Tribute To Olivia Newton-John

Mariah Carey shared special memories online of her time spent with Olivia Newton-John.

She looked up to the icon, and admitted that she was “obsessed” with the legendary actress and singer.

Mariah recalled dressing up one Halloween as Olivia’s character, Bad Sandy, when she was in 5th grade. And then said, “Years later, THE Olivia Newton-John walked out onto my stage in Melbourne, Australia and we sang our hearts out together to “Hopelessly Devoted to You.” This is a moment I will never ever forget.”

She posted the video of their duet online.

Olivia Newton-John passed away on Monday (8-8) after a long battle with breast cancer.

