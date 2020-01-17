Mariah Carey Reacts To Being Inducted Into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame

PRPhotos.com

Mariah Carey is a new inductee into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The singer, who just notched her 19th No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hit with “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” reacted to the news yesterday.

“I can’t believe it… The SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME!!!! 😱🤯 This is truly one of the greatest honors of my career. I’m so proud and humbled to be in the company of such legendary songwriters – both previously inducted as well as the incredible class of 2020! 🙏🦋 @SongwritersHOF,” Mariah tweeted.

The pop superstar also shared a picture of herself having a blast with her kids Moroccan and Monroe, with oversized “Hall of Fame” balloon behind them.

Other inductees this year are the Isley Brothers, Eurythmics, Rick Nowels, the Neptunes, William “Mickey” Stevenson, and Steve Miller.