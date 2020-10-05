Mariah Carey Recalls Uncomfortable Performance With Aretha Franklin And Celine Dion

PRPhotos.com

Mariah Carey’s new book reveals extremely personal stories. In one chapter she writes about a performance with Aretha Franklin and Celine Dion for VH1’s Divas Live in 1998 she recalled that at the end of the event, all of the singers joined Franklin for “Natural Woman.” Carey wrote, “One of the divas didn’t understand the culture of the court and tried to come for the Queen a little bit during the song,” Carey writes, alluding to Celine Dion’s performance. “I couldn’t believe anyone would try to upstage Aretha Franklin on her tribute, while singing about Jesus, no less.”

She went on to write, “Maybe it was a big culture gap, but it seemed like sheer lunacy to me, and I wanted no part of it.” She remembers Patti LaBelle later telling her, “Mariah, if you would’ve participated in that hoedown, I would’ve had to come slap you in the face.” Her new memoir is called The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

