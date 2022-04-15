Home » R&B News » Mariah Carey Releases New Version Of ‘The Roof’ Featuring Brandy

Mariah Carey has re-recorded her song, “The Roof” with Brandy. It’s part of an online series called Masterclass with Mariah Carey. The video series goes deep into Mariah’s creative side and shows what’s behind her thinking process. At one point, Carey can be seen coaching Brandy while arranging and recording the track.

Carey said, “I’ve never let cameras in when I am creating — not when I’m writing, and especially not when I’m singing. But now I’m taking Masterclass members into my studio to show them how they can write and produce music using their voice and become anything they want to be as long as they create, re-create, reimagine, and reinvent.”

“The Roof” was first released as a solo track on Carey’s 1997 Butterfly album. Although it failed to chart in the US, the song and video remain a fan favorite. The song and classes are available through a subscription.

TL;DR:

Mariah Carey has re-recorded her song, “The Roof” with Brandy. I It’s part of an online series called Masterclass with Mariah Carey. The song and classes are available through a subscription.

