Mariah Carey Releases Tracklist For Upcoming ‘The Rarities’ Album

Mariah Carey releases her The Rarities album on October 2nd and has released the tracklist for her upcoming two-disc compilation album.

The first disc includes some of Mariah’s biggest hits over the years along with unreleased demos, while disc two will be her Live at the Tokyo Dome show back on March 7, 1996, in Japan.

Ahead of the album’s drop, Mariah released all 16 of her classic albums remastered on vinyl along with a limited edition #MC30 Box Set, which includes the singer’s upcoming memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” a limited-edition colored Mariah Carey vinyl and a limited-issue Butterfly commemorative MC30 short sleeve cotton t-shirt, all in an #MC30 embossed black box.

Everything can be purchased at MariahCareyShop.com.

Carey recently teamed up with her nine-year-old daughter Monroe for a TikTok video about the importance of voting in the upcoming November 3rd presidential election.

“#SaveTheDay #VOTE #GirlPower Choreography/Interpretive Dance by Monroe C. a.k.a. ‘Roe Roe Diva’,” Carey captioned the adorable clip, in which she and Monroe lip synch, “If he won’t, and she won’t/ And they won’t, then we won’t/ We will never learn to save the day,” over a sample of Lauryn Hill’s iconic vocals from the Fugees’ 1996 classic “Killing Me Softly With His Song.”