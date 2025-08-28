Mariah Carey Reveals ‘Here For It All’ Track List And Special Guest Collaborations

Mariah Carey took to social media on Wednesday (August 27) to reveal the track list for her 16th album, Here for It All, which is set to be released on September 26. The project features 11 songs with guest collaborations with Anderson .Paak on “Play This Song,” and the Clark Sisters joining Carey on the gospel number, “Jesus I Do.” The album, Carey’s first solo LP since 2018’s Caution, includes previously released singles like “Type Dangerous” and “Sugar Sweet” (featuring Shenseea and Kehlani), as well as a potential cover of Paul McCartney and Wings’ “My Love.” Carey excitedly captioned her announcement post, “Tracklist is here! My new album Here For It All is out 9/26. Can’t wait for you to hear it!! #TheEraOfMi.” The five-time Grammy-winner has teased her new project on social media throughout the summer, and accompanied the release of “Type Dangerous” with a remix EP featuring Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Redman, Big Sean, DJ Snake, and Luísa Sonza. (Rolling Stone)