Mariah Carey Sets Record As She Tops Billboard Hot 100 Again

This is Mariah Carey’s season, as she once again tops the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart with “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” This marks the song’s ninth total week atop the Hot 100 and it becomes the first song to have led in four distinct runs on the ranking.

First released on her album Merry Christmas, it hit the top 10 for the first time in 2017. It came back the next year and reached the top five for the first time. And then finally, the holiday favorite hit #1 was in 2019 for 3 weeks, then again for 2 weeks each, for the past 2 years.

