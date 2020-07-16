Mariah Carey Shares Cryptic Teaser For 30th Anniversary Celebration Of Debut Album

PRPhotos.com

Mariah Carey has announced plans to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her self-titled debut album.

“MC30…Every Friday,” she captioned an Instagram video, which features a montage of music video clips, album artwork, live performances and more as the iconic opening riff from 1995’s Ol’ Dirty Bastard-assisted “Fantasy” remix plays in the background.

Mariah told fans in June that she was postponing the celebration of the 30th anniversary of her debut album due to the fight for social justice and Black Lives Matter.

Her debut album, Mariah Carey, which arrived June 12, 1990, sold more than 15 million copies worldwide and produced a string of hits, including “Vision of Love,” “Someday,” “I Don’t Wanna Cry” and “Love Takes Time.” It spent 11 consecutive weeks atop the Billboard 200 and was eventually certified nine-times platinum by the RIAA.

Mariah is also prepping the release of her memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey, due out September 29th.