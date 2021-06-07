Mariah Carey Splits With Roc Nation

PRPhotos.com

Reports say that Mariah Carey has split with Roc Nation after three and a half years. According to The UK Sun, music icon left the management company after a “huge fight” with Jay-Z about the future of her career.

A source said, “Mariah and JAY had an explosive meeting which did not go well at all. She has made it clear she wants nothing more to do with him and has called it quits with Roc Nation.”

The source added, “It is a shame because they had done some great work in the last few years. But this meeting couldn’t have gone much worse.”

Mariah will formally depart in the next few weeks. Roc Nation no longer lists her among its clients.

Meanwhile, another source close to the situation told The Daily Mail that reports of a fall out between Mariah and Jay-Z are “simply not true.”

The source also revealed that Mariah has begun “talking to other managers and thinks she has found someone who she feels has full belief in her.”

She is currently working on a new album and planning for a world tour.

Mariah signed with Roc Nation in November 2017.