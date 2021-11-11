Home » R&B News » Mariah Carey Teams With McDonald’s For Free Menu Items During Christmas Season

Mariah Carey has partnered with McDonalds for the holiday season to give away free menu items. She says that some of her favorite memories with her kids includes her outings at the fast-food chain.

The Mariah Menu includes free daily deals with $1 min purchase and it runs through the 12 days leading up to Christmas, from Dec. 13 through the 24th.

Her new single is called "Fall In Love at Christmas."

