Mariah Carey Teases Christmas Project

Mariah Carey fans are trying to decipher her coded message about an upcoming project. On Friday (Oct. 9) she went online to post a photo of three director's chairs on what looks to be a television set or concert stage. She posted the photo along with a Christmas tree emoji. The clues are the initials on the chairs… MC, AG, and JH. While MC stands for Mariah Carey, fans are buzzing over who the other two collaborators could be.

The most prominent fan theory seems to be Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson, while some are also suggesting that “JH” might be J-Hope from BTS.

