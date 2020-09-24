Home » R&B News » Mariah Carey To Discuss Personal Journey, Memoir With Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey is set to interview Mariah Carey today on Apple TV+’s The Oprah Conversation.

The interview, which is described as far-ranging, will premiere onto the streaming service at 12:00 a.m. EDT.

Carey will be on hand to discuss her upcoming memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey which will be released on September 29th.

The singer wrote the memoir with Angela Davis. Carey discusses hardships in her career, a past relationship and an experience she had with police in the video.

Carey has also announced a new album titled The Rarities that will be released on October 2nd to coincide with the memoir. The album will feature tracks that have never been released.

