Mariah Carey To Host New Primetime Holiday Special

Mariah Carey is set to host a new two-hour holiday special called Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!

The global superstar has become known as the queen of Christmas over the years thanks to her 1994 record-breaking hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

The primetime show will air on CBS and Paramount+ on December 20. It will be filmed at New York City's famed Madison Square Garden.

