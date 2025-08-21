Mariah Carey Will Receive Video Vanguard Award And Perform At 2025 MTV VMAs

On Thursday (August 21), MTV announced that Mariah Carey will be the recipient of this year’s Video Vanguard Award, as well as performing a career-spanning medley at the 2025 MTV VMAs on September 7. Carey will become the oldest recipient of the award at age 56, and is the eighth consecutive female Video Vanguard honoree, following previous winners like Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj, and last year’s recipient Katy Perry. This will also mark Carey’s first VMA performance in 20 years, with the singer yet to win an award at the ceremony despite eight past nominations. Carey is nominated again this year for “Type Dangerous,” the lead single from her upcoming album, Here for It All. The event will be hosted by LL COOL J at New York’s UBS Arena, with the show set to air on CBS for the first time. The VMAs will feature performances from Sabrina Carpenter, Busta Rhymes (who will receive the Rock the Bells Visionary Award), Ricky Martin (who will be presented with the inaugural Latin Icon Award), and others, with Lady Gaga leading all nominees with 12 total nods. (Billboard)