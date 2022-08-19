Mariah Carey’s Attempt To Trademark ‘Queen Of Christmas’ Disputed

Mariah Carey is looking to trademark the title “Queen of Christmas,” but she’s getting some pushback.

Singers Darlene Love and Elizabeth Chan, who each have their own valid claim to the crown are looking to prevent a monopoly on the term.

After Carey’s March 2021 trademark claim was recently made public, Chan filed a formal declaration of opposition in court, and Love has hinted at doing the same, especially since she was given that title on The David Letterman Show.

Chan exclusively composes and performs Christmas music and she was first dubbed the “Queen of Christmas” by All Access in 2014. The New Yorker has also called her that.

Chan isn’t looking to legally stake claim to the moniker, but rather prevent Carey from solely holding it herself.

Chan said, “Christmas is for everyone. It’s meant to be shared; it’s not meant to be owned.” She went on to explain it with clarity: “It’s not just about the music business. She’s trying to trademark this in every imaginable way… Clothing, liquor products, masks, dog collars, it’s all over the map. If you knit a ‘Queen of Christmas’ sweater, you should be able to sell it on Etsy to somebody else so they can buy it for their grandma. It’s crazy that it would have that breadth of registration.”

Back in 2019, her classic song “All I Want for Christmas Is You” reached # 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart 25 years after its release. Since then, it has become the first holiday song to reach one billion streams on Spotify.

Along with “Queen of Christmas,” Carey also filed for exclusive rights to three other titles “Princess of Christmas,” “QOC,” and “Christmas Princess.”

TL;DR:

Mariah Carey is looking to trademark the title Queen of Christmas, but she’s getting some pushback from Darlene Love and Elizabeth Chan, who each have their own valid claim. Chan isn’t looking to legally stake claim to the moniker, but rather prevent Carey from solely holding it herself. Chan said, “If you knit a ‘Queen of Christmas’ sweater, you should be able to sell it on Etsy to somebody else so they can buy it for their grandma.”