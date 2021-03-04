Home » R&B News » Mariah Carey’s Brother Sues Her For Defamation For Tell-All Memoir

PRPhotos.com
Mariah Carey's brother Morgan Carey has filed a defamation suit against his famous sister over her memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey. According to Page Six, Carey said that his sister falsely portrayed him as violent when they were growing up.

Carey's Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit alleged, “Many passages about Morgan in the book are false and defamatory, personally invasive and painful, and have caused serious damage to his reputation and to his personal and business affairs.”

Carey has claimed that he lost out on a film project that he was in negotiations with because of his sister's claims.

Morgan is suing for unspecified damages.

