Mariah Carey’s ‘Here For It All’ Debuts At No. 1 On Four Billboard Album Charts

Mariah Carey’s new album, Here For It All, debuts atop four Billboard album charts after its first week of release, reaching No. 1 on Top Album Sales, Top Current Album Sales, Top R&B Albums, and Independent Albums charts. Here For It All also debuts at No. 7 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, marking Carey’s 19th career Top 10 entry on the tally. That achievement also makes Carey one of only three women with Top 10 albums across the ’90s, ’00s, ’10s, and ’20s, joining Madonna and Shania Twain. Here for It All was released via the singer’s own imprint, Mariah/Gamma, marking Carey’s first independently released project, and her first studio album since 2018’s Caution. The new album also places three songs in the Top 25 on the Hot R&B Songs chart, while also notching Carey’s first ever entry on Hot Gospel Songs with “Jesus I Do,” featuring The Clark Sisters, which debuts at No. 5. (Billboard)