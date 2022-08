Mariah Carey's Atlanta metro-area home was burglarized last month while she was vacationing in Capri, Italy and the Hamptons in New York.

The Sandy Springs Police Department are currently investigating the break-in and have not shared additional information at this time.

Apparently, Mariah posted on social media on July 16th, “Taking a picture before the humidity foils my hair here in Capri.”

According to Page Six, the robbery occurred on July 27th.