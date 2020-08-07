Mariah Carey’s Sister Sues Their Mother

PRPhotos.com

Mariah Carey's sister Alison Carey has sued their 83-year-old mother Carey. According to The New York Post, Carey — who suffers from mental issues, filed the suit in a Supreme Court summons earlier this year in Ulster County. Carey has accused Patricia of letting strangers abuse her when she was 10 and made her watch child sex orgies and sacrifices during satanic rituals. She said she wants to use New York’s Child Victims Act — which temporarily waives the statute of limitations in underage-sex cases — to sue her mom, claiming the alleged abuse caused PTSD, depression and the drug abuse that has ruined her life.

Carey said that the abuse left her with “post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and major depression' that led to “her misuse of both legal and illegal drugs in an attempt to suppress the horrific memories, and to undergo extensive professional counseling."

The suit continued, “Plaintiff now demands compensatory money damages for immense psychological and physical damage, mental pain and anguish and intentional infliction of severe emotional distress."

Carey is represengint herself in the case.