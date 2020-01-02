Mariah Carey’s Twitter Hacked On New Year’s Eve

PRPhotos.com

Mariah Carey's Twitter page was hacked on New Year's Eve (December 31st). According to Rap-Up, the hacker sent out over 50 tweets, and some mentioned Eminem. One tweet read, “Eminem can still hold this p*ssy.” Another tweet read, “Eminem has a little penis.”

The tweets were removed from her page and Mariah addressed the hack, saying, “I take a freaking nap and this happens?”

The music icon spent the new year in the Dominican Republic.

Just a few weeks back, Mariah's ex Nick Cannon and Eminem reignited their beef after Em mentioned Mariah on Fat Joe's “Lord Above.” He rapped, “I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note. But that other dude’s whipped, that p*ssy got him neutered / Tried to tell him this chick’s a nut job ‘fore he got his jewels clipped.”