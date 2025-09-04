Mariah The Scientist Claims First No. 1 On Top R&B Albums Chart With ‘Hearts Sold Separately’

Mariah the Scientist scores her first No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart with Hearts Sold Separately, which debuted in the top spot after earning 36,000 equivalent album units, including 42.3 million streams, during the week of August 22-28. These figures all mark career highs for the 27-year-old Atlanta native, as the album also reached No. 3 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 11 on the all-genre Billboard 200. The album’s lead single, “Burning Blue,” gave Mariah her first Top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 when it debuted at No. 25 in May, and reaches new peaks of No. 2 on this week’s Hot R&B Songs chart and No. 3 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs. A total of 10 tracks from Hearts Sold Separately are included on this week’s Hot R&B Songs chart, including “Is It a Crime” with Kali Uchis, which climbs to a new peak of No. 7. (Billboard)