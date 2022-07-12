Mario Dragged After Announcing Collaboration With Torey Lanez

Mario was dragged online yesterday (July 11th) after announcing that he plans to collaborate with Torey Lanez. Mario announced via social media, saying, “This Friday dropping new music! This one called 'MAIN ONE'! S/O to my bro @torylanez ! We went crazy tap in!”

Fans were surprised since Mario previously called out Torey Lanez for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion, saying, “Sad AF? Knowing Tory personally this s*it crazy to me. Black men we gotta learn how to control our ego, anger etc. at some point the switch gotta turn off! Protect black women! Heal black men. Love & respect each other!”