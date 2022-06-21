Home » R&B News » Martha Stewart Says She Enjoys Snoop Dogg’s ‘Fabulous Secondhand Smoke’

Martha Stewart Says She Enjoys Snoop Dogg's 'Fabulous Secondhand Smoke'

In a sneak-peek clip from her new iHeartRadio podcast, Martha Stewart asks her good friend Snoop Dogg how many times he smokes “those special cigarettes” a day.

The rapper replies, “It depends. When I'm shooting television, maybe about 15 a day. But when I'm making music, probably about 25 … And the thing is when I'm with Martha, she's the secondhand queen. I make sure she gets all the secondhand smoke.”

The lifestyle expert claims she only enjoys this “fabulous secondhand smoke” when she’s with Snoop Dogg.

“And I must tell you, it makes me feel really good. And it does not disturb my concentration. In fact, I think it makes it even better and it doesn't make me tired or any of the things that people say marijuana does to you. It's fantastic. I think it's great,” she says.

