Mary J. Blige Announces Upcoming Theatrical Release Of Her First-Ever Concert Film

On Wednesday (October 8), Mary J. Blige announced that she will release her first-ever concert film, For My Fans, Live From Madison Square Garden, in theaters for two nights on November 5 and 8. The film captures the nine-time Grammy winner’s sold-out hometown show in April at New York’s City’s iconic arena, and features performances of hit songs like “Family Affair” and “No More Drama,” alongside tracks from her latest album, Gratitude. The movie also includes behind-the-scenes footage and special guest appearances from artists including Jadakiss, Fabolous, Ne-Yo, and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie. “Being able to share this moment globally with my fans, who can experience this together in a movie theater, is more special than I can put into words,” Blige said in a statement. “This tour was always for my fans, and being able to make this into a movie for them means the world.” (Rolling Stone)