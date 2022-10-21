Mary J. Blige & Beyonce Lead Nominations For The 2022 Soul Train Awards

The nominees for the 2022 Soul Train Awards have been announced and Beyonce and Mary J. Blige are in the lead with seven nods each. Ari Lennox has earned a total of six nominations, while Lizzo and Chris Brown earned five nominations.

Other nominees include Jazmine Sullivan, Muni Long, Burna Boy, Silk Sonic and more.

Deon Cole will host the ceremony, which will air on November 27th.

Check out the nominees below:

Best New Artist

CKay Coco Jones Dixson Doechii Fireboy DML Muni Long Steve Lacy Tems

Certified Soul Award Chaka Khan Charlie Wilson Diana Ross Mary J. Blige Maxwell PJ Morton Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers T-Pain

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award CeCe Winans Erica Campbell Fred Hammond Major. Marvin Sapp Maverick City Music X Kirk Franklin Tamela Mann Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist Ari Lennox Beyoncé H.E.R. Jazmine Sullivan Lizzo Mary J. Blige SZA Tems

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist Babyface Brent Faiyaz Burna Boy Charlie Wilson Chris Brown Giveon Lucky Daye PJ Morton

Album of the Year An Evening With Silk Sonic, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) Away Message (EP), Ari Lennox Breezy, Chris Brown Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe, Jazmine Sullivan R&B Money, Tank Renaissance, Beyoncé Special, Lizzo

Song of the Year

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo “Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé “Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige “Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long “Last Last,” Burna Boy “Pressure,” Ari Lennox

The Ashford And Simpson Songwriter’s Award “Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé “Church Girl,” Beyoncé “Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige “Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long “I Hate U,” SZA “Last, Last,” Burna Boy “Pressure,” Ari Lennox

Best Dance Performance “About Damn Time,” Lizzo “Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown feat. Wizkid “Have Mercy,” Chlöe “Persuasive,” Doechii “Pressure,” Ari Lennox “Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) “We (Warm Embrace),” Chris Brown “Woman,” Doja Cat

Video of the Year “About Damn Time,” Lizzo “Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy “Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige “Have Mercy,” Chlöe “Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long “Last Last,” Burna Boy “Pressure,” Ari Lennox “Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)

Best Collaboration

“Amazing,” Mary J. Blige feat. DJ Khaled “Be Like Water,” PJ Morton feat. Stevie Wonder & Nas “Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown feat. Wizkid “Gotta Move On,” Diddy feat. Bryson Tiller “Hate Our Love,” Queen Naija & Big Sean “Make Me Say It Again, Girl,” Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers feat. Beyoncé “Move,” Beyoncé feat. Grace Jones & Tems “Slow,” Tank feat. J. Valentine