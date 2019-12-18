Mary J. Blige Is One Of The Highest Paid Stars On TV

PRPhotos.com

Mary J Blige has earned the spot on the list of the highest paid stars on television for 2019. According to Variety, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is set to make $400,000 per episode in the upcoming Power spinoff POWER BOOK 2: GHOST.

In addition to Mary, actress Kerry Washington will be bringing home $1 million per episode in her upcoming Hulu series Little Fires Everywhere, which is set to premiere on March 18, 2020.

Don Cheadle also made the list. He made $1 million for the Don't Look Deeper special that aired on Quibi.

Rap stars Cardi B and Chance the Rapper also made the list, bringing home $500,000 per episode for Netflix' new hip-hop competition Rhythm & Flow.

In addition, actor Sterling K. Brown also made the list, bringing home $250,000 per episode of This Is Us.