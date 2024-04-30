Home » R&B News » Mary J. Blige Might Be Retiring From Music In ‘5 Or 6 Years’

Mary J. Blige revealed in a new interview that she’s considering retiring from the music industry in around “five or six years.” Blige, who has been involved in acting alongside her music career, said it has recently become more of a main focus. “Right now, I’m still doing what I’m doing but not as often as I was doing it because I don’t have to now,” she said. Despite her intention to retire, Blige’s achievements aren’t slowing down: she was recently announced as an inductee into the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Blige shared her excitement about the honor explaining that she’s “still trying to process everything.” She’s scheduled to perform at the ceremony in October.

