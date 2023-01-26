Mary J Blige Reveals The Morning Ritual That Changed Her Life

During an interview with People, Mary J Blige revealed that the morning ritual that changed her life. She said that she tells herself "Good morning, gorgeous," which is the name of her last album.

She said, “Sometimes my eyes are all closed up. But I strain to see myself. It’s not about the vanity of it, it’s about how we’re strengthened. No one can love me like me. Nobody can. I do it in my prayer time. There’s no makeup, no nominations for an award. It’s just me and God. And the beauty of being able to say, ‘I appreciate my life.’ To look in the mirror, my eyes are half closed, and say something to myself that I never even believed.”