Mary J. Blige Shares Laughs With 50 Cent, Yung Miami & More In ‘wine Down’ Trailer

The trailer for an incoming TV special hosted by Mary J. Blige dropped on Valentine’s Day. Guests like 50 Cent, Taraji P. Henson, and Yung Miami are just some of the people who will join Blige on her talk show. “You all know me as Mary, the entertainer, but I can’t wait for you to get to know Mary, the friend,” said Blige. To keep conversations flowing, it’s rumored Blige will be popping bottles from Mary’s Sun Goddess wine, a wine company she launched with an Italian winemaker in 2020. The candid chats will air on BET on March 1st at 10pm EST. (HIPHOPDX)