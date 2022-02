PRPhotos.com

Mary J. Blige has opened up about not getting paid to perform at the upcoming SuperBowl halftime show. During a recent interview, she said, “Listen, you’re going to get paid for the rest of your life off of this. People are going to be knocking at your door.”

She continued, “Listen, they don’t have to pay me but if you was paying, it would be a lot of money. This is major.”