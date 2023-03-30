Home » R&B News » Mary J.Blige Wants To Play Nina Simone In A Biopic

Mary J.Blige Wants To Play Nina Simone In A Biopic

Mary J. Blige has revealed that she wants to play Nina Simone in a biopic. 

During a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where she also spoke about her new children’s book Mary Can!, MBJ said of Nina Simone, "I always wanted to play Nina Simone because I wanna learn how to play the piano and I love her songs. They’re very dark and moody and I can always find a place for that."

Mary sharing her interest in playing Simone comes after Lifetime announced that MBJ has inspired two more original movies based on her music catalog: “Real Love” and “Strength of a Woman.”

The network will be collabing with Mary on the films.

