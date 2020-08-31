Masika Kalysha Fired From TV Show After Posting Fake ‘Kidnapping’ Video

Masika Kalysha has been fired from her role on UMC’s Double Cross after she faked a kidnapping video last week and posted it on Instagram. As previously reported, the reality star/actress recorded a video of herself with fake wounds and bruises and told fans to send money to her OnlyFans in order to help her.

Masika later apologized and claimed it was a stunt to raise awareness about child sex trafficking. She said in a statement, “While on set fully immersed in my character, for season two of Double Crossed, a show that bravely displays the reality and tragedy of human trafficking, I got caught up in the excitement of the moment and chose to use my platform to bring an essential topic to light by displaying my efforts to support the end of human trafficking.”

She continued, “It is imperative that you understand the public’s safety and the victims are paramount to my actions. I made no money, nor was it ever my intent. With that being said, I am aware that the way I went about it was distasteful, and I apologize to anyone whom I have offended or hurt with my delivery.”

UMC released a statement, saying, “In light of the offensive video posted by Masika Kalysha while on the set of our series, ‘Double Cross,’ we’ve made the decision to part ways with her immediately and will be recasting her role.

The statement continued, “‘Double Cross’ was created to shed light on the horrors of sex trafficking and we strongly condemn any inclination that such a serious issue should be made light of.”

Masika reacted to the firing, calling it “disheartening.” She said, “The rug has be completely pulled from beneath me. My entire team is disheartened & in disbelief. You can’t love me because I’m ‘salacious’ & outspoken & also hate me for the same reasons. It’s a tremendously daunting feeling to be used & left for dead.”

Masika later had a heart to heart conversation with the Toni D. Rivera, the founder of the R.O.S.E. Organization and they were able to patch things up.

MASIKA AND HAZEL E GET INTO ALTERCATION THIS WEEKEND

In other news, Masika got into an altercation with Hazel E this past weekend and of course reality TV cameras were rolling. Hazel E has claimed that she snatched Masika's wig off and Masika called the cops. Masika says Hazel is lying.