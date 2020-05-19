Master P Releases Footage Of Argument With GUHH Producers

Master P has reportedly released footage of he and Romeo having a heated discussion with the producers of Growing Up Hip-Hop. According to TMZ, the footage is from early March in NYC — and P and Romeo were telling producers that they weren't hppy about the "fake drama" over a manufactured storyline involving Romeo and Angela Simmons.

P said that instead of creating fake drama between Romeo and Angela, Angela's storyline should revolve around her finding herself after her ex-boyfriend was murdered back in 2018.

Romeo speaks up, saying that he felt his relationship with God was being exploited on the show.

P told the site, "These companies only care about ratings and creating negative edits, short cuts of scenes, focusing on drama for headline clicks and gossip that have been destroying families for years on tv. That's the real reason my son didn't want to talk on camera anymore because he knew that his words would be altered like they did mine."

Romeo quit the show a few months back.

Master P goes off on GUHH producers over fake drama : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/05_may/MasterPTalksToGUHHProducer.mp3