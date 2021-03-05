Mathew Knowles Is Not Here For Beyonce And Chloe Bailey Comparisons

PRPhotos.com

Mathew Knowles was insulted during an interview after being asked about Beyonce and Chloe Bailey comparisons. During the Instagram Live interview, journalist Leah A. Henry asked how he felt about the comparisons with Beyonce and Chloe Bailey.

He responded, “You’ve got to be kidding me right? You’re asking me that question. Are you actually serious? That you’re comparing that young lady to Beyoncé? Talent wise? Are you telling me talent wise somebody is idiot enough to compare her to Beyoncé talent wise?”

Leah responded, “They say she’s a young Beyoncé in the making.”

Mathew said, “I’m asking you a yes or no question. Are you telling me someone is idiot enough to compare her to Beyoncé talent wise? It’s a yes or no. Are there people saying her talent is equal to Beyonce? They’re an idiot, period. That’s actually insulting to Beyoncé.”

He added, “If you wanted to call out Barbara Streishand or some people like that…like come on, man.”

Leah said, “Chloe is talented though. That’s why Beyoncé picked her.” Mathewe responded, “I want to get off this topic. I don’t even want to talk about.” Moments later, Knowles left the interview after people started commented that what he said was mean and uncessary.