Mathew Knowles Speaks On The Possibility Of ‘One Last’ Destiny’s Child Album

During a recent interview with US Weekly, Mathew Knowles opened up about raising his famous daughters Beyonce and Solange. Knowles said that he exposed his daughters to various experiences to discover “what they gravitated towards.”

He explained, “We’d take them to NASA, we would take them to science fairs, we’d take them to a library. We’d take them to sporting events and entertainment, and we wanted to see what they gravitated towards.”

To help encourage and inspire his daughters, he would tell them, “One day, you’re gonna go to your passion, and you try to do that sooner than later.”

Mathew said that his daughters were “always most interested in “entertainment.”

He also discussed the possibility of Destiny's Child recording another album. Mathew said that that would be “a decision that the ladies would have to make” but he would “certainly support that decision.”

He added that he “still manages Destiny’s Child,” so he “would love to see that.” He said, “I think the fans will be just overjoyed, overwhelmed. And, hopefully, they do one last time in their career. Hopefully they give us one last album. You never know…A lot of things can happen. Who knows? You never know. You never say it can’t happen because this is entertainment. A lot of things can happen.”