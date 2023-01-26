Matt Barnes Spits On Fiancee’s Ex At Niners Game

In a viral video, Matt Barnes was seen spitting at his fiancee's ex during a heated altercation at the Cowboys vs. 49ers game on Sunday (January 22nd). TMZ obtained the video, which happened just before the playoff contest began at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara when Barnes encountered his fiancee's ex-husband, David Patterson Jr., in a concourse at the venue.

Barnes is spotted spitting on the man and then later got into his face. The two then got into a physical altercation before being separated.

According to an application for a temporary civil restraining order filed by Barnes in L.A. county court two days after the incident, the NBA star alleges Patterson Jr. was the aggressor in the situation.