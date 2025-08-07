MC Hammer Sued Over Unpaid Car Payments For Land Rover, Bank Says He Owes $76,000

MC Hammer is facing a lawsuit from JPMorgan Chase Bank over an unpaid car loan. The bank claims that Hammer and his company, U Can’t Touch This LLC, still owe $76,732.79 on a $114,376.90 loan used to purchase a Land Rover in 2023. Despite the bank’s demand for the vehicle’s return, Hammer has allegedly refused to surrender the car. This is not the first time Hammer has faced financial difficulties. In 1996, the rapper, known for hits like “U Can’t Touch This” and “2 Legit 2 Quit,” filed for federal bankruptcy protection, claiming only $1 million in assets to pay over $10 million in debts. The bankruptcy case dragged on for years, with a judge in 2002 refusing to discharge Hammer’s debts due to his alleged failure to comply with the settlement. In 2013, the IRS sued Hammer, claiming he owed nearly $800,000 in unpaid taxes from 1996 and 1997, which the feds later won a ruling to collect in 2015. (Billboard)