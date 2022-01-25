Meagan Good Says Divorce Is The ‘Most Painful Thing’

Meagan Good has opened up about her divorce from DeVon Franklin. During an interview with XONecole on Twitter Spaces, she said, “Throughout life, I’ve always approached relationships as understanding that at some point, they’ll get to the place that they’re going to, and then they would be over. I’ve always had an attitude of like, 'Alright, next chapter. We’ll see what’s next,' and being okay with that and appreciating what you give to someone and what they give to you and sharing a moment in time and in life that you never get back regardless of how it ends.”

Good said that she didn't take that approach with Franklin because she thought her marriage would last. She said that her divorce is “the most painful thing I’ve ever experienced in my life” but added, “I am still optimistic. I still am hopeful for the future. I still—maybe this isn’t a chapter, but I just feel that it’s my next act in life and I trust God.”

She continued, “Not everything makes sense to me right now, but I do trust God overall and I’m excited to see what this next act of life is going to be and what God has in store and that’s all I can really do but even in doing that, I do have gratitude and so much joy in my heart for these past 11 years that DeVon and I have been together. What he’s given into my life and what I was able to give to him, just everything.”