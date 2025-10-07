Megan Moroney And Ed Sheeran Play Secret Show Together In New York

Megan Moroney and Ed Sheeran got together for a surprise pop-up show at Brooklyn’s KidSuper on Monday night (October 6), where the duo traded songs in an intimate performance that thrilled fans and sparked calls for a future collaboration from the two music superstars. Sheeran shared a clip from the event on Instagram, while captioning the post: “Played a secret show with @megmoroney tonight at @kidsuper in Brooklyn. The rule was deep cuts, song for song, until the end where we played some of our hits. I loved it so much, thank you Megan for your time and being up for the idea. I’m such a fan, you rock x.” Moroney replied in the comments, “Loved every minute of tonight!!! Thank you for putting this together 🙌❤️.” This follows Sheeran’s surprise solo performance at the same venue days earlier, while speculation builds around Moroney making a major announcement on Thursday (October 9) which she has recently been teasing on social media. (Holler)