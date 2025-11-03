Megan Thee Stallion And Jennifer Hudson Keep Getting Mistaken For One Another

During a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Megan Thee Stallion recalled being mistaken for Hudson at the 2021 Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show in Venice, Italy, where Hudson’s security repeatedly tried to escort Megan away, despite her protests. “Your security kept snatchin’ me up, and I was like, ‘Where is my security?’ Maybe they were getting you, I don’t know. But Jennifer’s security wanted me to be Jen real bad that day,” Megan joked. In a humorous reversal, Hudson herself was mistaken for Megan at a recent NFL Super Bowl game, with fans calling out to her as Megan. “I turned around and I was like, ‘Are y’all serious? You think I’m Megan?,” Hudson recalled, while adding, “But if I’m gonna look like anybody, I mean…” The two stars then playfully discussed what it would be like to trade places for a day, with the host asking the rapper about her dance moves, humorously wondering, “How do you get down with those knees?” (Rolling Stone)