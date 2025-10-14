Megan Thee Stallion Announces Details Of Her Annual Hottieween Party In Houston

Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram on Monday (October 13) to announce the return of her annual Hottieween Party, which is set to take place on Halloween night (October 31) in the Houston suburb of Humble, Texas. Costumes are mandatory for the event, and everyone must be 21 or older to attend. Tickets go on-sale on Wednesday (October 15), with proceeds benefitting the Grammy-winning rapper’s Pete & Thomas Foundation, which provides resources for women, children, senior citizens, and underserved communities in the area. “HOUSTON HOTTIES IM COMING HOME FOR HALLOWEEN!,” Meg wrote in the caption, while adding, “This year Hottieween is gonna be BIGGER than ever!!! 🎃” In addition to her upcoming holiday party, on Friday (October 10), Megan was honored by The Trevor Project with the 2025 Mental Health Champion of the Year Award for her advocacy and initiatives supporting mental health. (Billboard)