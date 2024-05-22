Home » R&B News » Megan Thee Stallion Brings Out Surprise Guest Cardi B In NYC

Megan Thee Stallion fans were shocked when Cardi B made a surprise guest appearance at Meg’s sold-out Madison Square Garden show on Tuesday night. Meg’s Hot Girl Summer Tour rolled into New York for the rapper’s debut headlining show at MSG, and she put on a memorable show for her NYC fans. The set featured a spicy collaboration with Cardi B on their raunchy chart-topping hit, “WAP,” along with a spirited version of “Bongos.” Cardi also joined the shows opener, GloRilla, for their joint track, “Tomorrow 2,” with Meg revealing that Cardi is also going to be featured on the upcoming remix version of her hit song with GloRilla, “Wanna Be.” Megan Thee Stallion is set to play high-profile festival sets over the upcoming holiday weekend, performing at BottleRock in Napa, California on Friday, and Boston Calling on Sunday. (Billboard)

