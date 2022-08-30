Home » R&B News » Megan Thee Stallion Joins ‘She-Hulk’ Cast

Megan Thee Stallion Joins ‘She-Hulk’ Cast

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Megan Thee Stallion is just getting started on her Hollywood adventure. New York magazine seemed to confirm rumors that she has been cast in Marvel’s superhero lawyer sitcom She-Hulk. Her role is unknown at this time.

In the past, she has talked about how her mother inspired her to go after what she wants. And for Stallion, this is a dream come true.

To further her acting career, it was previously announced that she would appear alongside Nathan Lane and Bowen Yang in the musical, F**king Identical Twins.

TL;DR:

Megan Thee Stallion has been cast in Marvel’s She-Hulk. Her role is unknown at this time.

Related Articles

Hollywood Quick Hits: Kobe Bryant & Megan Good
John Leguizamo Speaks Out Against James Franco Being Cast As Fidel Castro
Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Megan Fox + More!
Report: Beyonce Shoots Break My Soul Video; Joins TikTok
Tom Hanks Doesn’t Understand Why Tim Allen Wasn’t Cast In ‘Lightyear’
Megan Fox, Laura Prepon, NeNe Leakes + More!