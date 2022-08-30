Megan Thee Stallion Joins ‘She-Hulk’ Cast

PRPhotos.com

Megan Thee Stallion is just getting started on her Hollywood adventure. New York magazine seemed to confirm rumors that she has been cast in Marvel’s superhero lawyer sitcom She-Hulk. Her role is unknown at this time.

In the past, she has talked about how her mother inspired her to go after what she wants. And for Stallion, this is a dream come true.

To further her acting career, it was previously announced that she would appear alongside Nathan Lane and Bowen Yang in the musical, F**king Identical Twins.

TL;DR:

Megan Thee Stallion has been cast in Marvel’s She-Hulk. Her role is unknown at this time.